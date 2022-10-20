Month-long cleaning, plantation campaign starts in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Under the 'Clean Green Sialkot' initiative, a month-long cleaning and plantation campaign was inaugurated in the district by Commissioner Gujranwala Division Ghulam Farid, along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

An awareness walk was also organised to create awareness among citizens about the 'Clean Green Sialkot' campaign. The walk started from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and ended at the DC Complex.

Addition Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Maham Usman, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President Bar Association Asim Deo, journalist community, students of schools were also present on this occasion.

The commissioner told the media that the campaign had been launched in rural and urban areas simultaneously on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, which would continue till Nov 20. He said that the campaign would cover all parts of the city as well as small villages, and garbage would be removed completely.

In future, solid waste would be collected from these areas on daily, weekly or fortnightly basis, as per the requirement of each area, the commissioner added.

The commissioner said that during the current campaign, saplings and trees would be planted. Even today, 10 to 12 feet tall trees were planted in Sialkot district, he added. He hoped that the people of Sialkot would fully support the district administration, Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and local government institutions by playing their role for the success of the campaign.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that under the Clean and Green campaign, the Municipal Corporation would plant more than 700 saplings. He said similarly other departments and local bodies would also plant trees in Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial.

The DC said that in the first week of the 'Clean and Green Sialkot' campaign, garbage would be collected from villages with a population of more than 10,000, in the second week with a population of up to 10,000, in the third week with a population of up to 5,000 and in the last week with a population of 2,000 or less.

He said that Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and Municipal Corporation were responsible for cleanliness in 24 union councils of urban areas. Special squads have been formed for the purpose, and important intersections and roads of the city would also be washed, the DC added.