UrduPoint.com

Month Long Cleanliness Camping To Be Launched: DC Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Month long cleanliness camping to be launched: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said the month-long cleanliness campaign titled 'Clean and Green' will be launched across the district from February 11

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said the month-long cleanliness campaign titled 'Clean and Green' will be launched across the district from February 11.

Presiding over a meeting at conference hall at his office here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said in this connection a seminar would also be organized.

During the campaign, the district administration and Taluka Municipal Administrations will clear choked sewers and nullahs said DC Sukkur.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed told participants that the people should ensure cleanliness in surroundings to prevent health problems. He said the campaign would help protect environment.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs), District Officers of the different departments including, health, environment, education, social welfare, information and archives and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Sukkur February From

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

27 minutes ago
 Governor reviews performance of federal government ..

Governor reviews performance of federal government departments with reference to ..

6 minutes ago
 KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

KCA appreciates govt decision to form PCA

6 minutes ago
 Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize ..

Most British People Think Johnson Should Apologize for Claims Against Labour lea ..

6 minutes ago
 UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with ..

UK foreign minister Liz Truss heads to Russia with warning

6 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>