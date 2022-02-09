Month long cleanliness camping to be launched: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said the month-long cleanliness campaign titled 'Clean and Green' will be launched across the district from February 11

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has said the month-long cleanliness campaign titled 'Clean and Green' will be launched across the district from February 11.

Presiding over a meeting at conference hall at his office here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said in this connection a seminar would also be organized.

During the campaign, the district administration and Taluka Municipal Administrations will clear choked sewers and nullahs said DC Sukkur.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed told participants that the people should ensure cleanliness in surroundings to prevent health problems. He said the campaign would help protect environment.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs), District Officers of the different departments including, health, environment, education, social welfare, information and archives and other concerned were present on the occasion.