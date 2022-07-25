Month-long Corona vaccination campaign launched in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :One month-long Corona vaccination campaign has been launched in the provincial metropolis on Monday. The campaign will continue till August 25, 2022.

In this connection, a meeting regarding Corona vaccination was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair.

Those who attended included Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Idrees, Deputy District Polio Officer, Dr Saif, Dr Anwar Jamal, Dr Mohammad Hakeem and others attended.

The participants were told that during the one month campaign Corona vaccination would be administered to people in health centres, bus stations and other public places.

All arrangements relating to the campaign have been completed. During the campaign, the teams of the health department under the supervision of district administration will visit different localities to administer Corona vaccines to people.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has requested the people to administer Corona vaccines themselves and their family members as soon as possible to control the spread of Coronavirus.