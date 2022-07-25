UrduPoint.com

Month Long Corona Vaccination Drive Starts In KP; CS For Achieving 100 Percent Result

Published July 25, 2022

Month long corona vaccination drive starts in KP; CS for achieving 100 percent result

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A month long corona vaccination drive started across the province on Monday and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash directed the concerned departments to achieve the 100 percent result.

Presiding over a meeting on the vaccination campaign, he directed the line departments to achieve the targets set for corona vaccination across the province, adding that it was high time to vaccine each and every individual of the province against the disease.

He urged people to cooperate with district administrations and health department during vaccination campaign and get immunized against the disease.

The meeting was attended by the concerned Divisional Commissioners, Director General of Health Department, Coordinator EOC and all the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Shahzad Bangash directed that the vaccination campaign should be accelerated in view of the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

The meeting was told that the month-long corona vaccination campaign would continue till August 25 across the province.

During the ongoing campaign, around five million people have been targeted to be vaccinated, while 158,439 people would be vaccinated on a daily basis and booster dose would be administered to 277,472 people.

On this occasion, Shahzad Khan Bangash issued instructions and said that the vaccination target should be ensured on a daily basis, adding that the vaccination target and performance of Deputy Commissioners and other relevant institutions would also be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the CS also presided over the meeting regarding the recent monsoon rains and directed all district administrations and related institutions to remain alert in view of reports of flooding and landslides during the recent monsoon rains.

The district administration and related institutions should be ready round the clock to deal with any untoward situation like floods due to rain.

He further directed the concerned officers to take immediate and timely measures to restore the roads in emergency situation.

