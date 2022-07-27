UrduPoint.com

Month-long Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Kicks Off In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Month-long Coronavirus vaccination drive kicks off in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Health Department Abbottabad, with the cooperation of the district administration, on Wednesday kicked off a month-long special Coronavirus vaccination drive under which people aged 12 and above are being administered first, second and booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil ensured the vaccination of the patients visiting MTI, Ayub Teaching Hospital and AINOR hospital.

The health department and the district administration of Abbottabad also requested citizens to get themselves jabbed against the deadly disease during the special campaign.

Ali also visited the newly established Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at DHQ hospital and reviewed the vaccination process there.

Yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim along with health teams supervised the vaccination of more than 300 people, including residents of New Tehsil Abbottabad, and employees of Service Delivery Center (SDC), Additional Assistant Commissioner's court and education Office.

