Month Long Hajj Flight To Begin From July 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The month long pre Hajj flight operation will commence from July 4 as the ministry has already issued flight schedule of Government Hajj Scheme last day.

An official of the ministry said that the details of flight schedule have already been uploaded on ministry's website. The pilgrims were also being informed about relevant details through SMS and intimation letters.

Government pilgrims would go to Saudi Arabia through three airlines including PIA, Saudi Airline and Air Blue. The intending pilgrims should report to their respective Madinat ul Hujjaj two days prior to their flights for getting tickets and seal pack medicine.

Each Haji is allowed to bring 30 kilogram luggage with them. He urged intending pilgrims to benefit from ministry's ongoing extensive training programs as such were the most important for performing Hajj in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also urged intending pilgrims to benefit from Hajj training material available at ministry's website and ministry's social media links.

