Month-long Health Champion competition to start from Feb 05

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will organize a month-long 'Islamabad Health Champion' competition, to create awareness, and arrange training sessions for school kids and teachers on a healthy life style.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that purpose behind the initiative was to keep children strong and healthy, by selection of nutritious food from early age.

He said that health experts and nutrition teams would visit schools to train children adopt core principles of healthy living, including intake of nutritious food and a balanced diet.

Memon further said that students between 5-16 years would compete in various fitness competitions to become 'Islamabad Health Champion'.

"All competitions would be in accordance with the criteria set by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA)", he said.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson for ICT Administration Abdullah Tabbassum said month-long competition would commence on February 05 and end on March 05. Schools and colleges can register till January 31.

"Six health champions in girls and boys (kids, school, college) categories will be awarded cash prizes, trophies and certificates", he added.

Chief Commissioner ICT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon will launch this initiative to make Islamabad a better place for children.