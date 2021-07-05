Month-long Police summer camp kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A month-long police summer camp kicked off at police lines headquarters on Monday, aimed at reaching out to children, aged 4-14, of the Federal capital through community policing.

It was stated by Islamabad police chief Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman while addressing at inauguration ceremony of the camp.

The IGP said that the Islamabad Police believes in continuity of efforts to promote friendly police ecology. In this regard, he pointed out that it had started a summer school back in 2002 to boost the public-friendly image of the police.

The school, he said, has been held every year since for the past 19 years.

The children from the age of four to 14 would participate in the 18th ICT Police summer school where classes and lectures have been arranged for them.

IGP Rehman said that during the course, students would be taught to swim, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacle crossing by trained instructors.

This year lectures included on self protection, and child protection.

The youngsters would be informed about the functioning of Islamabad safe city project and its benefits, he added.

Moreover, he said children would be provided pick and drop facility to ensure their maximum participation from all major parts of the city.

The IGP said that students would be sensitised about basics of observing traffic laws and personal safety tips.

"Children are our next generation and good image of the police department in their minds is crucial for strengthening bonds while the friendly attitude of Islamabad police will be reflected during training in this Summer School," he added.

Hence, one of the key objectives of the camp was to teach the children about the efforts police makes to keep the society safe and the important public cooperation has in that combination.

He hoped that the summer school would continue to be held by successive police chiefs in the city with students of the city actively participating in it.

Parents of the children appreciated the capital police for arranging the programme and hoped that liaison of police with the public would be further enhanced in future to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city.

DIG headquarters, Kamran Aadil, AIG establishment, Dr Naveed Atif, SSP headquarters, Omer Khan and parents of Participating children were also present on the occasion.