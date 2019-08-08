UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Month Long Pre Hajj Flight Operation Of Govt Scheme Concluded

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:29 PM

Month long pre hajj flight operation of govt scheme concluded

A month long pre hajj flight operation of government scheme has been concluded as 122,624 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform sacred religious obligation while private hajj flight operation would be continued on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A month long pre hajj flight operation of government scheme has been concluded as 122,624 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform sacred religious obligation while private hajj flight operation would be continued on Wednesday According to spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affarirs and Interfaith Harmony, a total of 199,624 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia including 76,755 private scheme pilgrims.

He said as many as 54,000 Pakistanis would get facility of train. The pilgrims have started leaving for Mina from Ziaul Hajj 7.

He said two hospitals,12 dispensaries and 19 ambulances were working to provide medical treatment to Pakistani hujjaj. The training of pilgrims was continued in local mosques and residences. Pilgrims have been asked to contact helpline 800 1166622 for getting free help.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Arabia From Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu a ..

15 minutes ago

Istanbul to host int'l drifting final in Sept. 201 ..

20 seconds ago

DIG inaugurates monsoon plantation campaign

23 seconds ago

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

27 minutes ago

SC dismisses review petition of Shah Hussa in Khad ..

12 minutes ago

Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.