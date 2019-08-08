Month long pre hajj flight operation of govt scheme concluded

A month long pre hajj flight operation of government scheme has been concluded as 122,624 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform sacred religious obligation while private hajj flight operation would be continued on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A month long pre hajj flight operation of government scheme has been concluded as 122,624 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform sacred religious obligation while private hajj flight operation would be continued on Wednesday According to spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affarirs and Interfaith Harmony, a total of 199,624 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia including 76,755 private scheme pilgrims.

He said as many as 54,000 Pakistanis would get facility of train. The pilgrims have started leaving for Mina from Ziaul Hajj 7.

He said two hospitals,12 dispensaries and 19 ambulances were working to provide medical treatment to Pakistani hujjaj. The training of pilgrims was continued in local mosques and residences. Pilgrims have been asked to contact helpline 800 1166622 for getting free help.