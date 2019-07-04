Month long pre Hajj flight operation to commence early Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The month long pre Hajj flight operation of 'Government Scheme' would commence on early Thursday morning from various cities of the country, said spokesman of the ministry of religious affairs.

In a statement, he said the pilgrims would be brought to Hijaz e Muqaddas from 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkar, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Quetta.

The first Hajj flight SV 719 would leave from Islamabad on early Thursday morning. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan would bid farewell to Hujjaj from Islamabad International Airport.

The first flight would leave from Lahore on Thursday noon. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar would bid farewell to pilgrims.

The first flight from Karachi would leave on Friday. Governor Sindh Imran Ismael and Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs Aftab Jehangir would bid farewell.

The first Hajj flight would leave from Peshawar on Friday. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see off the pilgrims.

The first Hajj flight would leave from Sukkar on Saturday. Minister for Investment Muhammad Mian Soomro will see off the pilgrims.

The first flight would leave from Multan on July 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will see off.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori would bid farewell to pilgrims from Quetta airport on July 7.

MNAs Raja Riaz and Mian Farrukh Habib would see off the pilgrims from Faisalabad on July 8.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Usman Dar would bid farewell to pilgrims from Sialkot Airport on July 10.

Likewise Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Chaudhry Javed Iqbal would see off pilgrims from Rahim Yar Khan Airport on July 27.