Month-long 'Promotion Link Training' Concludes At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Month-long 'Promotion Link Training' concludes at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), under its project titled 'In-service Veterinary Professional Development Project (IVPD)' arranged a month-long Promotion Link Professional and Administrative Management Training at UVAS Veterinary Academy at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), under its project titled 'In-service Veterinary Professional Development Project (IVPD)' arranged a month-long Promotion Link Professional and Administrative Management Training at UVAS Veterinary Academy at City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates and shields among participants while Director Training Dr Muhammad Ikram, Assistant Director Dr Syed Muhammad Faheem Ahmad and other participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC emphasised participants to gain practical knowledge through reading and increasing their knowledge about problems in the field and finding their solutions.

The objectives of the training were to equip the participants with the knowledge of financial and administrative management through the training. The training was aimed at enhancing knowledge of participants regarding project preparation and planning, presentation of skills, client communication and biosecurity measures, etc.

Total 20 participants from the L&DD Department of BS-17 were received training under the programme.

