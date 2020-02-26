UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monthly Book Club To Meet On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

Monthly book club to meet on Friday

Monthly book club named, The Hive, will be meeting on Friday to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Monthly book club named, The Hive, will be meeting on Friday to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

Bound to meet every Friday of the month, this book club brings together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

This meeting would discuss the best sellers 'Pride and prejudice by Jane Austin'. Pride and Prejudice,�romantic�novel, published anonymously in three volumes in 1813.

A classic of�English literature, written with incisive wit and superb character description, it centers on the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and�Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner.

Related Topics

World Austin Share Best Love

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan warns world community about Nazi-Ins ..

7 minutes ago

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Au ..

11 minutes ago

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry plans to launch new schemes to improve qu ..

8 minutes ago

NIA conducts raids in Badgam and Pulwama districts ..

8 minutes ago

Posts of Data Processing Officer, Computer Operato ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.