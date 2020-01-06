Monthly book club to meet this Friday

Monthly book club named, The Hive, will be meeting this Friday to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Monthly book club named, The Hive, will be meeting this Friday to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

Bound to meet every second Friday of the month, this book club brings together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

This meeting would discuss the book named 'Delivering Happiness by Tony Hsieh". This book told an extraordinary business story, building a $1 billion online business selling shoes in less than a decade along with being an extraordinary human story.