Monthly book club to meet tonight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Monthly book club named, The Hive, will be meeting tonight to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

Bound to meet every Friday of the month, this book club brings together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

This meeting would discuss the best sellers 'Pride and prejudice by Jane Austin'. Pride and Prejudice,�romantic�novel, published anonymously in three volumes in 1813.

A classic of English literature, written with incisive wit and superb character description, it centers on the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner.