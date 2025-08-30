Monthly EPI Review Meeting Held In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A monthly Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) review meeting was held at the DC Office's conference hall, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Neheed Ahmed Mirani.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Saleh Pat, Majeed with District Health Officer, Dr. Ali Gul Shah, Director Private Schools, Hamidah Jatoi, Medical Superintendents, and other health officials.
The meeting discussed the healthcare team's performance, results, challenges, and future planning to improve immunization services. The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of providing protective vaccinations to children and urged parents to ensure their children receive all necessary vaccinations.
The ADC highlighted the joint responsibility of the administration, healthcare teams, and parents in ensuring children receive vaccinations against life-threatening diseases such as Hepatitis B, diarrhea, pneumonia, measles, tetanus, and polio.
Parents were urged to ensure their children, from birth to 2 years old, receive all necessary vaccinations to protect them from these diseases. The meeting aimed to improve immunization services and promote public health in the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monthly EPI review meeting held in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Mobile clinic serving flood-hit in Shahbazpur12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani seafood industry set for major growth with new US export approval: Junaid Chaudhry12 minutes ago
-
President approves Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 202532 minutes ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad chairs District Coordination Committee meeting32 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Private Schools meets newly appointed Director32 minutes ago
-
Mock alarm drill to be conducted at District Jail Shaeed Benazirabad on Aug 3132 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: minister52 minutes ago
-
One held with 50 bottles of imported liquor worth millions in Ghouri Town52 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters held; 8 stolen motorcycles recovered52 minutes ago
-
DC Tank inspects city during rainfall1 hour ago
-
FGP, Micronox sign agreement for innovative climate resilience initiatives1 hour ago