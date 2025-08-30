Monthly EPI review meeting held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A monthly Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) review meeting was held at the DC Office's conference hall, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Neheed Ahmed Mirani.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Saleh Pat, Majeed with District Health Officer, Dr. Ali Gul Shah, Director Private Schools, Hamidah Jatoi, Medical Superintendents, and other health officials.

The meeting discussed the healthcare team's performance, results, challenges, and future planning to improve immunization services. The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of providing protective vaccinations to children and urged parents to ensure their children receive all necessary vaccinations.

The ADC highlighted the joint responsibility of the administration, healthcare teams, and parents in ensuring children receive vaccinations against life-threatening diseases such as Hepatitis B, diarrhea, pneumonia, measles, tetanus, and polio.

Parents were urged to ensure their children, from birth to 2 years old, receive all necessary vaccinations to protect them from these diseases. The meeting aimed to improve immunization services and promote public health in the region.