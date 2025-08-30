Open Menu

Monthly EPI Review Meeting Held In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Monthly EPI review meeting held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A monthly Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) review meeting was held at the DC Office's conference hall, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Neheed Ahmed Mirani.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Saleh Pat, Majeed with District Health Officer, Dr. Ali Gul Shah, Director Private Schools, Hamidah Jatoi, Medical Superintendents, and other health officials.

The meeting discussed the healthcare team's performance, results, challenges, and future planning to improve immunization services. The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of providing protective vaccinations to children and urged parents to ensure their children receive all necessary vaccinations.

The ADC highlighted the joint responsibility of the administration, healthcare teams, and parents in ensuring children receive vaccinations against life-threatening diseases such as Hepatitis B, diarrhea, pneumonia, measles, tetanus, and polio.

Parents were urged to ensure their children, from birth to 2 years old, receive all necessary vaccinations to protect them from these diseases. The meeting aimed to improve immunization services and promote public health in the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

17 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

17 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

17 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

17 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

17 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

17 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan