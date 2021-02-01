Monthly performance of Rescue 1122 Nowshera reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Nowshera chapter Owais Babar on Monday chaired a monthly review meeting and discussed performance of stations besides discipline, emergency vehicles, management plan and availability of live saving drugs in ambulances.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rescue Services was a force that tackle any emergency situation and warned no compromise would be made on discipline.

He directed concerned quarters to carefully manage the system of emergency vehicles so that smooth delivery of response would be ensured.

The meeting besides other was attended by Emergency Officer, Mian Abbass Khan, Station House Incharge Shaukat Khan, Saleem Rehman, Yasir Akar, Nabi Ameen and Nasir Ali.