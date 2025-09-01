Monthly Performance Report Of Rescue 1122 Issued
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122, Kohat, on Monday released its performance report for the month of August 2025.
The Report said, the rescue teams provided services in a total of 557 emergencies under the supervision
of Senior District Emergency Muhammad Arif Khattak.
The Rescue 1122 Kohat received 8841 calls in the month, of which 5004 were unnecessary calls and drop calls, while 3500 were emergency or information-based calls.
In the monthly performance report issued by Rescue 1122 Kohat under the supervision of the Senior District Emergency
Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, on the instructions of Kohat Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah and Regional Director Operation South Imran Khan Yousafzai, during the last month of August, Rescue 1122 Kohat provided its services in a total of 557 accidents to save the lives and property of the public in
any emergency.
According to Rescue 1122 Kohat spokesperson Jawad Afridi, a total of 8841 calls were received, including 5004
unnecessary calls.
Senior District Emergency Officer Kohat Muhammad Arif Khattak, while informing about the monthly report, said that Rescue 1122 Kohat provided timely professional facilities to 796 people during various emergencies in the last month of August 2025, with an average response time of 6 minutes and 20 seconds.
According to the details, during the last month, 59 road traffic accidents, 216 medical emergencies, 8 fire incidents, 34 other emergencies (recoveries), 16 bullet injuries, 02 house roof collapses and 02 drownings incidents occurred.
Along with this, 220 referral emergencies occurred. A total of 796 people were affected in emergency incidents
while 28 people lost their lives on the spot.
The referral ambulance services led by Rescue 1122 Kohat in the month of August 2025. During the period, the rescue personnel provided services by shifting patients from one hospital to another on a total of 220 emergency calls through the referral ambulance service.
Of these, 72 emergencies were transferred to external districts, while 148 emergencies were transferred to different hospitals in Kohat.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monthly performance report of Rescue 1122 issued28 seconds ago
-
KP CM for immediate relief for flood affected Sikh community in Buner11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in KP to administer drops to 5.75 mln children11 minutes ago
-
Massive security cover ensured for polio teams with deployment of 1,804 policemen in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist urges public to rely on food, instead of excessive medicines11 minutes ago
-
Anti polio campaign kicks off, 2,900 police personnel deployed for security21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down: 10 buildings sealed, 9 arrested in dengue prevention drive40 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend ban violators on bathing41 minutes ago
-
Health CEO inspects flood relief camp in Sambrial41 minutes ago
-
SP inquires after injured policeman51 minutes ago
-
Police Mobile Khidmat Center brings facilities to citizens’ doorsteps51 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested:51 minutes ago