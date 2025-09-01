Monthly performance report of Rescue 1122 issued

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122, Kohat, on Monday released its performance report for the month of August 2025.

The Report said, the rescue teams provided services in a total of 557 emergencies under the supervision

of Senior District Emergency Muhammad Arif Khattak.

The Rescue 1122 Kohat received 8841 calls in the month, of which 5004 were unnecessary calls and drop calls, while 3500 were emergency or information-based calls.

In the monthly performance report issued by Rescue 1122 Kohat under the supervision of the Senior District Emergency

Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, on the instructions of Kohat Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah and Regional Director Operation South Imran Khan Yousafzai, during the last month of August, Rescue 1122 Kohat provided its services in a total of 557 accidents to save the lives and property of the public in

any emergency.

According to Rescue 1122 Kohat spokesperson Jawad Afridi, a total of 8841 calls were received, including 5004

unnecessary calls.

Senior District Emergency Officer Kohat Muhammad Arif Khattak, while informing about the monthly report, said that Rescue 1122 Kohat provided timely professional facilities to 796 people during various emergencies in the last month of August 2025, with an average response time of 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

According to the details, during the last month, 59 road traffic accidents, 216 medical emergencies, 8 fire incidents, 34 other emergencies (recoveries), 16 bullet injuries, 02 house roof collapses and 02 drownings incidents occurred.

Along with this, 220 referral emergencies occurred. A total of 796 people were affected in emergency incidents

while 28 people lost their lives on the spot.

The referral ambulance services led by Rescue 1122 Kohat in the month of August 2025. During the period, the rescue personnel provided services by shifting patients from one hospital to another on a total of 220 emergency calls through the referral ambulance service.

Of these, 72 emergencies were transferred to external districts, while 148 emergencies were transferred to different hospitals in Kohat.

