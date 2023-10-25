Open Menu

Monthly Performance Review Meeting Held

October 25, 2023

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar regarding the monthly performance of the district departments, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar regarding the monthly performance of the district departments, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMAs and Officers from other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, while reviewing the performance of all departments, highly appreciated the efforts of the best performing officers during the meeting.

