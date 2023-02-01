UrduPoint.com

Monthly Public Service Court Held To Resolve People's Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

A monthly revenue public service court was organized on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's office to resolve revenue-related problems of the people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A monthly revenue public service court was organized on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's office to resolve revenue-related problems of the people.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar heard out the complaints and problems and issued orders to resolve them.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Sub-Registrar Bahawalpur City Naveed Haider, Revenue Officers, and Revenue Staff were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the purpose of this important initiative of the Punjab government was to resolve revenue-related problems.

He said that the Revenue Public Service Courts were being organized in the first two working days of every month. Revenue Public Service Service courts were organized in all the tehsils across the division.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur All Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

1 minute ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

1 minute ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

1 minute ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

1 minute ago
 Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023 ..

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023-2024 - Government

20 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - P ..

Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.