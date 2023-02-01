A monthly revenue public service court was organized on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's office to resolve revenue-related problems of the people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A monthly revenue public service court was organized on the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's office to resolve revenue-related problems of the people.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar heard out the complaints and problems and issued orders to resolve them.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Sub-Registrar Bahawalpur City Naveed Haider, Revenue Officers, and Revenue Staff were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the purpose of this important initiative of the Punjab government was to resolve revenue-related problems.

He said that the Revenue Public Service Courts were being organized in the first two working days of every month. Revenue Public Service Service courts were organized in all the tehsils across the division.