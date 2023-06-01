BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The monthly revenue public service court was organized on Thursday at the Deputy Commissioner's office to resolve the revenue-related problems of the people.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa listened to the problems of the people. He issued orders for the redressal of their issues as soon as possible. He also Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur-Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, revenue officers, and revenue staff were also present on the occasion.

The public service court also received revenue-related requests for which the DC also issued orders to the relevant officials.

The deputy commissioner said, "The purpose of this important initiative of the Punjab government was to solve the revenue-related problems of people in a proper manner."He said that orders were issued on the spot to address revenue issues related to accuracy records, death, registry, domicile, etc.