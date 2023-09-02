Open Menu

Monthly Revenue Court Held

September 02, 2023

Monthly revenue court held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :A monthly public service revenue court by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan was held in the Anwar Club Auditorium on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Sub-Registrar Taimur Ahmed, General Assistant Revenue Abdul Haye Bhatti, Tehsildar Salim and Naib Tehsildar Sarfraz Cheema besides policemen and circle gardawarans and patwaris of Sialkot tehsil participated.

The deputy commissioner directed the revenue officers to resolve the problems of people coming to the Revenue Public Service Office on a priority basis and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that 372 sanitary workers were being recruited in 124 rural union councils under the Punjab government's programme "Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay" and one tricycle loader was being purchased for each union council.

He said that patwaris should play their role in making the plan of village cleanliness a success. He said the Punjab chief secretary was reviewing the programme on a daily basis.

He said that heavy mechanical machinery and vehicles would also be provided by district councils, Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) for cleaning villages.

