Monthly Self-examination Inevitable For Protection Against Breast Cancer: Samina

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, the wife of President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday advised the women to regularly carry out their self-examination to achieve protection against the otherwise deadly disease of breast cancer.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Pakistan Air Force Hospital on breast cancer, she said the timely diagnosis of breast cancer was essential to reduce the death ratio.

Asking the women to spare five minutes a month for self-examination, she said it was essential to aware the men and women on prevention of the disease.

She viewed that being an important part of the society, only healthy women could play their due role for the national development.

She told the gathering that Pakistan had the highest ratio of breast cancer-related deaths in Asia as one of every nine women was suffering from the disease.

Samina Alvi said owing to delayed diagnosis, the disease proves deadly for the women, therefore it was highly essential to get examined in case of the appearance of any symptom.

She also applauded the management of the PAF Hospital for their efforts for awareness on and prevention from breast cancer.

Later, accompanied by the wife of the Chief of the Air Staff, she also took a round of the stalls.

Associate Professor Group Captain Dr Muniza Rizwan apprised the audience about the free-of-charge facilities of treatment and mammography introduced by the PAF, and the self-examination method.

Squadron Leader Sidra Abdullah and Associate Professor of Radiology Dr Shaista Nayyar, while highlighting the high prevalence of the disease in Pakistan advised the women to go through mammography for timely diagnosis of the disease.

