Open Menu

Monthly Steering Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Monthly steering committee meeting

A monthly steering committee meeting of IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A monthly steering committee meeting of IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday.

According to the DC office, a meeting was held with the officials of the Health Department at the DC office in which the District Monitoring Officer Health submitted a monthly report which was reviewed by DC.

Deputy Commissioner while appreciating the performance of the officers and officials of the health department said that it is an honorable profession, while legal action should be taken against the staffs who defame its name.

Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other health department staff participated in the meeting.

Arq

Related Topics

Kohat

Recent Stories

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhoo ..

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhood education in Colombia

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of re ..

Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of resilience, restoration, and cul ..

20 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs. 5,500 to Rs.205,500 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs. 5,500 to Rs.205,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 A terrorist killed in retaliatory action after att ..

A terrorist killed in retaliatory action after attack on FC post

2 minutes ago
 Nine criminals arrested, arms recovered

Nine criminals arrested, arms recovered

2 minutes ago
Competition to be organized over best cleanliness ..

Competition to be organized over best cleanliness arrangements; Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in ..

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in warm wishes

35 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis to discuss faith leaders&#039; ..

35 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization pro ..

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

28 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tack ..

Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tackle Poverty

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan