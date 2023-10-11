A monthly steering committee meeting of IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A monthly steering committee meeting of IMU Health was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday.

According to the DC office, a meeting was held with the officials of the Health Department at the DC office in which the District Monitoring Officer Health submitted a monthly report which was reviewed by DC.

Deputy Commissioner while appreciating the performance of the officers and officials of the health department said that it is an honorable profession, while legal action should be taken against the staffs who defame its name.

Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other health department staff participated in the meeting.

