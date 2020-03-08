Monthly Teachers' Professional Development Programme held

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Monthly teachers' training was held under Teachers' Professional Development Program (TPDP) on march 7 for teachers in PEN adopted schools in Bhara Kahu, Islamabad.

A one day training was given on "Classroom Learning through Poems".

The module highlighted the importance of classroom learning through poems / rhymes.

The trainees encouraged to use poems as teaching tool to promote language development and, give confidence to students in singing / performing rhymes in front of audience.

The objectives of the training was to highlight importance of learning through poems among students for utilising their sense of hearing and sight as a key tool for processing the information.

The trainer, Aneela Naseer focused on interactive and activity based learning.

They had interactive session during the presentation/lecture of the training module and adequate time was provided to trainees to ask their queries.

The AEO office and the management of the venue "Adnan Arshad Shaheed Model College for Boys" fully cooperated in the execution of training.

The AEO office nominated the trainer and ensured the attendance of 20 teachers from PEN adopted schools participated monthly training.

The positive feedback showed that the Module developed was relevant, comprehendible and easily applicable for the teachers in field.

PEN Chief Executive Officer Dr Najeeb Khan said such training should be held for teachers with introducing and implementing innovative ideas that would help reinventing teaching methods and make classes more interesting.