Months After Balakot Strike, Pakistani Airspace Reopened

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:48 AM

Months after Balakot strike, Pakistani airspace reopened

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The Pakistani airspace has been restored for all international flights.

According to a notam issued in this regard, Pakistan's airspace has been re-opened to civil aviation with immediate effect.

Flights from India will also be able to use Pakistani airspace.

"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes," the notam read.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights in February over aggravated bilateral relations. This ban has been renewed approximately every two weeks.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced the airspace restrictions after the two neighboring countries exchanged several air raids in February.

It was initially triggered by a deadly attack on an Indian security convoy in Kashmir on February 14 that resulted in over 40 deaths. The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Tensions escalated as India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack and supporting the terrorists, whose leader is based in Pakistan. Islamabad has rejected all allegations.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes against what it claimed to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani part of the disputed Kashmir region. The Pakistani military then shot down two Indian military jets that had crossed the line of control separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir.

