Montreux Jazz Festival canceled amid pandemic: organisers

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):The iconic Montreux Jazz Festival announced Friday the cancellation of this year's edition due to the pandemic, marking the first time in 53 years that the show can not go on.

"It is with deep regret that the organisers of the Montreux Jazz Festival must today announce that this year's event, which was set to be held from 3 to 18 July 2020, will not take place," organisers said.

It said that the programme, which had been set to include Lionel Richie, Brittany Howard, Lenny Kravitz and Black Pumas "will be partly carried over to next year's Festival, which will take place from 2 to 17 July 2021."