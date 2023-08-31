Open Menu

Monty Desai Stresses More Work On Fielding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Head Coach of Nepal cricket Team Monty Desai said that the team played well especially against the team having combination of world class batsmen and bowlers but fielding was not impressive and stressed upon the need of more work on improvement.

Holding a press conference after Pakistan beat Nepal with a huge-margin in the Asia Cup Opener at Multan Cricket Stadium, Nepal's Head Coach Monty Desai said that playing against the world no-1 team either you or you learn and the team has learned a lot after the defeat. He said that it was the aim and desire to alteast qualify for the Asia Cup and the team made it possible with its performance. He said that the there would more comprehensive planning before entering the next contest adding that the players would overcome the weaknesses.

Monty maintained that the team was leaving the next venue and they would watch the high intensity match Pakistan and India to learn more and said that players would utilize their skills in the next matches.

To a question, Desai lauded the crowd and the support during the match and said that they have enjoyed in Pakistan. He said that the pitch conditions were favorable for batting first even if Nepal won the toss they would too elected to bat first, he added.

He said that the players were excited for match against India and hopefully the players would give their best and prove themselves. He said that different changes were made in the match against Pakistan as per the planning and added that more work would be made on planning in the next contests for better results.

