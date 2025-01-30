Moon For Month Of Sha’ban Al-Mu’azzam Sighted In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 07:19 PM
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announces moon sighting, Shab-e-Barat will fall on Thursday, February 13
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) The moon for month of Sha'ban al-Mu'azzam 1446 Hijri has been sighted in Pakistan.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed moon sighting.
The members of the zonal committee and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting, during which the testimonies were collected from across the country.
Following the meeting, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that moon sighting testimonies had been received, and the first of Shaban would be observed on January 31.
He further stated that Shab-e-Barat would fall on Thursday, February 13.
