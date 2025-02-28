Open Menu

Moon Not Sighted: Ramadan To Begin On March 2

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Moon not sighted: Ramadan to begin on March 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The moon for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH has not been sighted, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday following its meeting in Peshawar.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The meeting, chaired by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, reviewed moon sighting reports from across the country before reaching the decision.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic Calendar, is observed with fasting, prayers, and spiritual reflection by Muslims worldwide.

