Moon Not Sighted: Ramadan To Begin On March 2
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The moon for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH has not been sighted, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday following its meeting in Peshawar.
According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
The meeting, chaired by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, reviewed moon sighting reports from across the country before reaching the decision.
Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic Calendar, is observed with fasting, prayers, and spiritual reflection by Muslims worldwide.
Recent Stories
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive security provided to players, officials, cricket fans during Australia-Afghanistan mat ..6 minutes ago
-
Death penalty awarded in murder case6 minutes ago
-
Life imprisonment awarded in murder case6 minutes ago
-
Moon not sighted: Ramadan to begin on March 26 minutes ago
-
Phase-II of Malir Expressway from Airport to Quaidabad to be completed by March: Mayor16 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews crime control, law & order in Sheikhupura, Faisalabad regions16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif administers oath to office bearers of SPC26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Industrial Trading Estate to waive non-utilization fee on plots in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM attends chehlum of Hassan Bajari, reviews healthcare facilities26 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam condemns Akora Khattak blast36 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment36 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews progress on development projects36 minutes ago