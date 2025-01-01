Moon of Rajab 1446 AH sighted, 1st Rajab on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday officially announced that the moon of Rajab 1446 AH has been sighted in the country.

As a result, the first day of Rajab will commence on Thursday, (Janu 2).

This announcement follows the decision made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee during its meeting held earlier this day.