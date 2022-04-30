UrduPoint.com

Moon Sighting Body To Meet On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1443 AH in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1443 AH in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees' meetings would be held at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press release on Saturday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad would announce the final decision about crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to that end.

Related Topics

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Sunday

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility st ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility stores

2 minutes ago
 Park maintenance, cleanliness to continue during E ..

Park maintenance, cleanliness to continue during Eid holidays

2 minutes ago
 39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

2 minutes ago
 Polio drive to start from May 23

Polio drive to start from May 23

4 minutes ago
 Govt announces 90 days remission in prisoners' sen ..

Govt announces 90 days remission in prisoners' sentences on Eid ul Fitr

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.