Moon Sighting Committees For Rajab 1446 AH To Be Held On Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The meetings of zonal and district moon sighting committees for determining the sighting of the crescent for the Islamic month of Rajab 1446 AH will be held across the country on Wednesday after Asr prayer.
The Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the zonal committee meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:45 PM on January 1, 2025.
The outcomes of the meetings will determine the start of the new Islamic month.
