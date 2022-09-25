Moon sighting for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting will be held on September 26 (Monday) for moon sighting of the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 Hijri.

According to Auqaf department sources here on Sunday the meeting would be held in committee room at Aiwan e Auqaf half an hour prior to Maghrib prayer.

The meeting would be presided over by Punjab Auqaf Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari.