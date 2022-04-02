Moon sighting meeting to hold today

The moon sighting meeting for the holy month of Ramazan would be held here today (Saturday) under the presidentship of Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad at 6:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The moon sighting meeting for the holy month of Ramazan would be held here today (Saturday) under the presidentship of Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting would be held at the office of Auqaf Eidgah Charsadda Road.

Media have been invited to cover the meeting of moon sighting.