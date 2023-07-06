Open Menu

Moon Soon Rains: DG Says PDMA On High Alert

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Moon soon rains: DG says PDMA on high alert

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Balochistan is on high alert to cope with the moon soon heavy rains that will start lashing parts of the province on July 5th, 2023.

"The deputy commissioners of all districts have been provided with necessary relief items on the directives of chief minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, said Director General PDMA Jhanzaib Khan on Thursday.

Heavy downpour, gusty winds and thunderstorm is expected to lash the majority of the regions of the province including Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran and Musakhail.

Torrential rains and thunderstorm damaging electricity pylons and solar plates may cause flooding in hilly areas, DG PDMA warned, urging people to avoid unnecessary travelling during the moon soon spell.

He noted that a letter for imposing section 144 in the affected areas have been issued to the deputy commissioners of the concerned district administrations.

Expressing government resolve, the DG PDMA said that PDMA is well-prepared to tackle any emergency -like situation.

A control room established under the aegis of PDMA is active for 24 hours and ready to respond to any untoward incident.

It may be recalled that torrential rain followed by flash flood had wrecked havoc in parts of the province, causing huge human and capital losses in year 2023.

Hundreds of people died while huge swathe of agriculture land was destroyed by the catastrophe that hit in the previous year.

In view of predictable heavy rains, the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to avoid major losses.

