Moonis Denies Allegations Of Hidden Assets

Moonis denies allegations of hidden assets

Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Tuesday said that neither he owned any offshore company nor he had any undeclared assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Tuesday said that neither he owned any offshore company nor he had any undeclared assets.

In a tweet, he said, "I do not own any offshore company nor do I have any assets which have not been declared. I refute all assertions to the contrary."

