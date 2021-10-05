Moonis denies allegations of hidden assets

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Tuesday said that neither he owned any offshore company nor he had any undeclared assets.

In a tweet, he said, "I do not own any offshore company nor do I have any assets which have not been declared. I refute all assertions to the contrary."