Moonis Elahi Calls On Sarwar

Moonis Elahi calls on Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :MNA, Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Friday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed prevailing political situation in the province during a meeting at the Governor's House.

The mutual political relations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and PML-Q also came under discussion.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said, "The opposition should stop day-dreaming of toppling the PTI government and face the reality that people of Pakistan and the allies are standing firm with us." He said general elections would be held in 2023, adding that instead of making noise in the parliament the opposition must wait for the next elections. He said the PTI-led governments in the center and Punjab would manage the passage of annual budget 2020-21 with the help of allies.

"All allies stand by PTI and no one is talking about parting ways with the coalition government", Sarwar added.

He further, "People have given us mandate for five years and we will complete our term." On the spike in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Governor Punjab said people should observe the SOPs so that health system could be saved from total collapse, adding that smart lockdown would be extended to areas where people were not taking coronavirus seriously.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI-led government would rid the country of corruption, inflation and unemployment without any compromise on accountability", Sarwar stressed.

Moonis Elahi, during the meeting, said PML-Q and PTI would jointly solve problems of the country. He also said PML-Q believed in serving people and it stood firmly by the government.

