Moonis Elahi Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Death Of Umer Sharif

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Moonis Elahi expresses deep sorrow over death of Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message, he said, legendary actor would be remembered forever. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

