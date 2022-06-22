UrduPoint.com

Moonis Elahi Gets Interim Bail In Money Laundering Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

The Judge has directed the PML-Q leaders to submit Rs 500,000 as surety bond.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 22nd, 2022) A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Chaudhary Moonis Elahi, the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, in Rs24 billion money laundering case.

The judge directed Moonis to deposit Rs500,000 surety bond and granted him bail till July 4.

The FIA had booked Moonis and seven others in a money laundering case.

(Details to Follow)

