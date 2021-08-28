Moonis Elahi meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Chuadhry Moonis Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.

The chief minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was heading towards economic development. In the current circumstances, there was no room for politics of chaos and anarchy, he said, adding the frustrated opposition could not hoodwink people.

The incumbent government would further accelerate its agenda of public service, he said and added: "The PML-Q is our ally and there is the best working relationship between the government and its allied party".

Usman Buzdar said a separate development package for each district at a cost of Rs 360 billion had been devised and the elected representatives had been consulted in this regard. The district development package would ensure the composite development of all districts of the province, he added.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said the PML-Q would continue to work together with the incumbent government for providing more facilities to the people as public service was a combined mission.

The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced an unprecedented district development package, he said.