Moonis Elahi meets Sarwar; Reassures support to govt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed current political situation and maters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Both the leaders pledged to continue their cooperation with each other and further strengthen the ties in the Center and the provincial governments. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and PML-Q are major allies in the Center and Punjab.

Spekaing on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government and allies were on the same page, adding that opposition's effort to disrupt the alliance between PTI and PMLQ would never be successful.

He said the government was moving forward with allies and PMLQ was fully supporting the government in all matters, adding that the allies had complete confidence in Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Sarwar further said, "We are dealing with current challenges being faced by Pakistan with the support of our allies and it is the result of our successful policies that Pakistan's image has improved globally.

" The Governor Punjab said strengthening the national institutions was the top priority of the government, adding that the government was utilizing all resources for public welfare and mitigating poverty by providing employment opportunities.

On the advent of Eid-ul-Azha, he urged the public to follow government SOPs on COVID-19 pandemic and observe all safety protocols against coronavirus in the cattle markets and public places if they wished to defeat the deadly virus.

The PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, during the meeting, said PMLQ believed in providing relief to the public. He said, "As allies, PML-Q stands by the government and we are supporting PTI in the Center as well as Punjab."Moonis Elahi said, "We are working with the government to resolve public issues and we will soon liberate our people from the clutches of inflation and poverty."