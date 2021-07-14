UrduPoint.com
Moonis Elahi's Appointment To The Federal Cabinet Will Yield The Best Results. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:25 PM

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet will yield the best results. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Moonis Elahi is the first politician to continue his long struggle on the challenges facing water resources. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th July, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, in a press release said that Monis Elahi is the first politician who has continued his long struggle on the challenges facing water resources.

He said that the inclusion of Monis Elahi in the Federal cabinet would yield the best results. We pay tribute to the Prime Minister for this excellent decision.

More Stories From Pakistan

