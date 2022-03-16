UrduPoint.com

Moonis Elahi's Arrest Speculations Baseless: NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 02:37 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday vehemently denied some media reports clarifying that no inquiry was pending in the NAB right now against Federal Minister Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday vehemently denied some media reports clarifying that no inquiry was pending in the NAB right now against Federal Minister Moonis Elahi.

Therefore the question of arresting the said Federal Minister does not arise, a NAB spokesman said in a statement that the speculations about NAB's arrest were baseless.

More Stories From Pakistan

>