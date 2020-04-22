UrduPoint.com
Moon's Visibility Not Possible On April 23 In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:18 PM

Ministry for Science and Technology (MoST) Wednesday issued computer generated pictorial description indicating the moon's location on the western horizon at the time of sunset in Peshawar on April 23 (Thursday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry for Science and Technology (MoST) Wednesday issued computer generated pictorial description indicating the moon's location on the western horizon at the time of sunset in Peshawar on April 23 (Thursday).

According to this picture, at sunset on April 23, the moon will be less than 12 hours old and its altitude on the horizon will be only 2 degrees.

Therefore, it was impossible to see the moon anywhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa even through telescope, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a statement.

He said now if anyone living in Pakistan wanted to start fasting with Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia could do so as per his own will, but should not talk about sighting of the moon on April 23 in Pakistan.

