Moonshine Liquor Claims Life Of Young Man
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A young man died reportedly because of consumption of moonshine liquor at Liaquat University Hospital on Friday.
An official in the emergency ward of the LUH informed that unidentified young man from Jamshoro district was left in the hospital the other day by unknown men in unconscious condition.
He claimed that the doctors tried hard to save his life but he died.
According to him, the police had been requested to dig out his identity and to inform his family about the death.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Ihtesham Yusuf's mother2 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador, delegation visits KU11 minutes ago
-
KMC observes Defence Day11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed12 minutes ago
-
Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of scholars calls on Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain12 minutes ago
-
CDA opens doors to unsolicited proposals for Islamabad's infrastructure development12 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes walk to mark Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Gov’t launches orientation program for workers going abroad: Salik12 minutes ago
-
Secy visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab22 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces22 minutes ago
-
NDRMF preparing application to safe school from natural disasters32 minutes ago