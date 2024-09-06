Open Menu

Moonshine Liquor Claims Life Of Young Man

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Moonshine liquor claims life of young man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A young man died reportedly because of consumption of moonshine liquor at Liaquat University Hospital on Friday.

An official in the emergency ward of the LUH informed that unidentified young man from Jamshoro district was left in the hospital the other day by unknown men in unconscious condition.

He claimed that the doctors tried hard to save his life but he died.

According to him, the police had been requested to dig out his identity and to inform his family about the death.

