Moonson tree plantation launches in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Sukkur started monsoon tree plantation under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed formally inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign at his office.

Forest Department, education, Civil Defense, Health, TMOs, volunteers and media representatives were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media,the deputy commissioner said that the administration was implementing the prime minister's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan. He added that every citizen should play their role to make the country green. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the campaign.

He appealed to the people to plant two saplings per person and also ensure their maintenance.