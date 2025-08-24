Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi district administration has been put on high alert as the eighth spell of monsoon rain hit the city, with showers expected to continue until August 30, according to the Meteorological Department.

The water levels in Nallah Leh recorded to 10 feet at Katarian and 7 feet at Gowalmandi bridge.

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin contacted local officials in Rawalpindi to review the post-rain situation.

He emphasized that all available resources should be utilized for timely drainage, adding that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the government’s top priority.

Following a PDMA alert, WASA and district administrations across Punjab were directed to remain fully prepared.

MD WASA Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, said staff and machinery had been deployed during the showers, and the drainage operation was completed within two hours after the rain stopped.