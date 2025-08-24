Open Menu

Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi Administration On Standby For Rescue Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi district administration has been put on high alert as the eighth spell of monsoon rain hit the city, with showers expected to continue until August 30, according to the Meteorological Department.

The water levels in Nallah Leh recorded to 10 feet at Katarian and 7 feet at Gowalmandi bridge.

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin contacted local officials in Rawalpindi to review the post-rain situation.

He emphasized that all available resources should be utilized for timely drainage, adding that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the government’s top priority.

Following a PDMA alert, WASA and district administrations across Punjab were directed to remain fully prepared.

MD WASA Rawalpindi, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, said staff and machinery had been deployed during the showers, and the drainage operation was completed within two hours after the rain stopped.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

6 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

19 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan