Moot advised awareness campaigns for handling water problems

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Improvements in the irrigation proficiency from 41.5 per cent to 55, discouraging cultivation of crops needed more water and educating people about saving water through media campaigns can help to handle water problems.

These views were expressed by field experts, academia and PhD scholars from across the country in a conference organised by the Department of politics and International Relations (DPIR), the University of Sargodha (UoS) here in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of China Studies.

The participants said that current water shortage problems facing the country due to mismanagement of resources, unnecessary wastage of water and shortsighted planning.

They also shared their research papers and presentations over various aspects and challenges, facing by the country due to water scarcity on national and international fronts and recommendations to deal with it.

Associate Professor DPIR, UOS Dr Muhammad Nawaz presented his research on 'Challenges to Water Governance and Security in the Indus River Basin: A study of Indus Water Basin': Robina Khan, A PhD scholar shared her research titled 'Pakistan-India Water conflict: A Causal Analysis'.