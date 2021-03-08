UrduPoint.com
Moot Calls For Legislation To Extend Work-from-home Facility For Women Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Moot calls for legislation to extend work-from-home facility for women workers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The participants of the Women's Conference hosted by the Working Women Welfare Trust (WWWT) on Monday recommended that special legislation should be enacted, in light of the successful experience during COVID-19 situation, to provide work-from-home facility for women workers in which the parties have the power to discharge their responsibilities within legal and ethical limits.

The conference titled "Women leadership, opportunities, and challenges in COVID-19 Era" was organized by WWWT to mark the International Women's Day at a hotel here.

Chairperson WWWT Musfira Jamal, President Talat, Vice President Rehana Afroze, prominent psychologist Nausheen Shahzad and others were among the speakers.

The participants called for immediate reversal of salary deductions of the workers due to COVID-19 crisis.

They observed that overall survey reports have shown that during the epidemic, people living in joint family systems coped better with the problems caused by the disease and the epidemic and avoided many problems, so the conference recommended that the working hours and conditions of employment should be made family friendly for the stability and survival of the larger social organization.

It was also suggested that special programs should be set up under the Ministry of Women Welfare and Chambers of Commerce to facilitate marketing and business to all women entrepreneurs.

They also said that the concerned quarters should set up e-portals to facilitate testing and marketing of the products and services provided by women entrepreneurs.

They also called for ensuring the provision of environment in the offices and production units in accordance with the principles of hygiene.

They said that in the process of COVID-19 vaccination priority should be given to front line workers and women working in factories and other institutions after the elderly.

The conference recommended that alternatives to online classes should be sought to revive the education system so that working and low-income and resourceful mothers can also continue their children's educational activities.

The women conference's participants also called for providing safe and convenient transport for the women workers.

Various stalls of the products made by the working women were also set up on the sidelines of the conference, where the visitors took keen interest.

