Moot emphasize Digital Literacy and Precision Agriculture at SAU Conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) As the world moves towards smart cities, and agriculturally advanced nations embrace robotic technology, but Pakistan still struggles to gain proper access to precision agriculture. In Sindh, over 15 million people use social media, yet concerns about the security of mobile devices and digital tools remain unaddressed. Therefore, there is a need to work on digital literacy in the province.

According to the SAU spokesperson, these views were expressed by national and international experts during the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on "Data-Driven Social Change – 2025," on Tuesday, hosted by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal underscored the importance of utilizing data as a powerful tool to empower experts and drive national development through sustainable resources.

He pointed out that Pakistan lags behind developed nations in agricultural technology integration, stressing the need for data-driven reporting applications and precision agriculture solutions.

Member of Industry Development, Government of Sindh Ayaz Ahmed Uqaili noted that YouTube users in Sindh had exceeded 16 million, while Facebook users surpass 10 million. However, social media was not being effectively leveraged for business and marketing.

He stressed the urgency of introducing digital literacy programs to educate the public on data security and cybercrime awareness.

Dr. Asadullah Shah from the International Islamic University, Malaysia, highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Predictive AI and Prescriptive AI, which are revolutionizing industries through weather forecasting, disease detection and financial analytics.

Prof. Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani from the University of Sindh discussed global advancements towards smart cities, where transportation, healthcare, marketing, agriculture and irrigation are increasingly integrated with modern IT solutions.

However, he cautioned that quantum computing poses new threats to sensitive data, requiring urgent research in post-quantum cryptography.

Prof. Dr. Noor Zaman Jinjhi from Taylor’s University, Malaysia, warned of growing cybersecurity risks, stating that financial institutions, government bodies and organizations face continuous cyber threats.

He noted that many digital users remain uncertain about the safety of their devices, emphasizing the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity measures.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, remarked that nations worldwide were actively working to combat cybercrime.

During the event, Dr. Saqib Ali from Islamabad introduced "Kisan 360," an AI-powered application designed to assist farmers with precision farming and digital solutions.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Hussain Noohi Khan, advisor to the president of Shahid University, Tehran, Iranian Professor Dr. Eman Zamani, Director ITC, Dr. Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur, Dr. Mohammad Yaqoob Koondhar and other technology and agricultural experts also addressed the event.