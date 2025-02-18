Moot Emphasize Digital Literacy And Precision Agriculture At SAU Conference
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:43 PM
As the world moves towards smart cities, and agriculturally advanced nations embrace robotic technology, but Pakistan still struggles to gain proper access to precision agriculture
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) As the world moves towards smart cities, and agriculturally advanced nations embrace robotic technology, but Pakistan still struggles to gain proper access to precision agriculture. In Sindh, over 15 million people use social media, yet concerns about the security of mobile devices and digital tools remain unaddressed. Therefore, there is a need to work on digital literacy in the province.
According to the SAU spokesperson, these views were expressed by national and international experts during the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on "Data-Driven Social Change – 2025," on Tuesday, hosted by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
The Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal underscored the importance of utilizing data as a powerful tool to empower experts and drive national development through sustainable resources.
He pointed out that Pakistan lags behind developed nations in agricultural technology integration, stressing the need for data-driven reporting applications and precision agriculture solutions.
Member of Industry Development, Government of Sindh Ayaz Ahmed Uqaili noted that YouTube users in Sindh had exceeded 16 million, while Facebook users surpass 10 million. However, social media was not being effectively leveraged for business and marketing.
He stressed the urgency of introducing digital literacy programs to educate the public on data security and cybercrime awareness.
Prof.
Dr. Asadullah Shah from the International Islamic University, Malaysia, highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Predictive AI and Prescriptive AI, which are revolutionizing industries through weather forecasting, disease detection and financial analytics.
Prof. Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani from the University of Sindh discussed global advancements towards smart cities, where transportation, healthcare, marketing, agriculture and irrigation are increasingly integrated with modern IT solutions.
However, he cautioned that quantum computing poses new threats to sensitive data, requiring urgent research in post-quantum cryptography.
Prof. Dr. Noor Zaman Jinjhi from Taylor’s University, Malaysia, warned of growing cybersecurity risks, stating that financial institutions, government bodies and organizations face continuous cyber threats.
He noted that many digital users remain uncertain about the safety of their devices, emphasizing the urgency of strengthening cybersecurity measures.
Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, remarked that nations worldwide were actively working to combat cybercrime.
During the event, Dr. Saqib Ali from Islamabad introduced "Kisan 360," an AI-powered application designed to assist farmers with precision farming and digital solutions.
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Hussain Noohi Khan, advisor to the president of Shahid University, Tehran, Iranian Professor Dr. Eman Zamani, Director ITC, Dr. Mir Sajjad Ali Talpur, Dr. Mohammad Yaqoob Koondhar and other technology and agricultural experts also addressed the event.
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud11 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case15 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1915 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM11 minutes ago
-
PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking5 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered5 minutes ago
-
PM directs e-Office implementation in all federal ministries by March 205 minutes ago
-
Staff suspended on arresting 13 fake candidates in Bostan exam center5 minutes ago
-
Moot emphasize Digital Literacy and Precision Agriculture at SAU Conference2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments banned in cleared areas: DC Jhang2 minutes ago
-
IHC CJ appoints new registrar2 minutes ago